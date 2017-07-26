Exclusive: These Are The Charges Against ANC MP Makhosi Khoza

ANC MP Makhosi Khoza has been charged with two counts of ill-discipline by the ANC in KZN and will attend a disciplinary hearing in September.

According to the official charge sheet, which the Huff Post SA obtained from a source within the party, Khoza's disciplinary hearing will take place on Sunday, September 10 at the ANC's provincial offices in Durban.

In the two counts against her, Khoza has been accused of contravening 11 party rules including bringing the ANC into disrepute, failing to comply with party policy and behaving in a manner which provokes divisions or impacts negatively on the unity of the ANC.

The ANC attached copies of Khoza's Facebook posts and cited a speech she delivered at the Conference for the Future of South Africa in Johannesburg on July 18.

"These statements were made outside the structures of the organisation. Indeed, you refused and/or failed to use the opportunity provided by the National Policy Conference, which you attended, to legitimately raise your views on the platform provided," the charge sheet reads.

"A significant portion of your statements constitute a public attack on the organisation and its leadership in language and tone that is contrary to the culture and tradition of the organisation."

The ANC also said Khoza's Facebook posts were "disrespectful" to the KZN Provincial Executive Committee and "insulting and indeed defamatory" of the provincial leadership of the ANC in KZN.

Khoza declined commenting on the charges.