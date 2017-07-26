DOMINION: 'Day of Wrath' Episode 212 with Kim Engelbrecht as Sergeant Noma Walker.

South African actress Kim Engelbrecht has already hit the ground running after landing a role in U.S. superhero series, "The Flash".

Shooting has already begun for season 4 and alongside fellow actor and former 7de Laan star, Neil Sandilands, Engelbrecht is taking the U.S. acting scene by storm.

The season is scheduled to premiere on Tuesday, October 10.

Engelbrecht is popularly known for her role as Lolly on the SABC3 soapie, "Isidingo".

She is not new to global stardom.

In 2015, Engelbrecht starred in the post-apocalyptic American drama, "Dominion" in which she played sergeant Noma Banks -- a powerful, duplicitous and sexy soldier who is secretly an angel.

In "The Flash", she will take on the role of The Mechanic, a highly intelligent engineer who designs devices for Devoe while Sandilands will play Clifford Devoe, aka The Thinker.

The whos who of the showbiz have taken to social media to congratulate the duo on the new gig.

A true testament of constant hard work and patience. Congratulations on the role of the Mechanic in The Flash⚡ @kimengelbrecht 🎥🇿🇦🌍🌎🌏 pic.twitter.com/gb8PxZLNjk — Maps Maponyane (@MapsMaponyane) July 23, 2017

#WCW goes to Former #Isidingo actress @kimengelbrecht for repping S.A internationally. We think that she deserves a BIG CONGRATULATIONS! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/fEPnGpmXJO — Isidingo (@IsidingoSABC3) July 26, 2017

The Thinker and The Mechanic.

Neil Sandilands and Kim Englebrecht #TheFlash pic.twitter.com/jqejrInbEa — Love in CC☕️⚡️ (@newsflash52) July 23, 2017

You can view the series' season 4 trailer here: