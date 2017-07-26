All Sections
    • ENTERTAINMENT

    Kim Engelbrecht And Neil Sandilands Have Already Started Filming For 'The Flash' And We Can't Wait

    The duo will star in the superhero series set to premiere in October.

    27/07/2017 06:20 SAST | Updated 3 hours ago
    NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
    DOMINION: 'Day of Wrath' Episode 212 with Kim Engelbrecht as Sergeant Noma Walker.

    South African actress Kim Engelbrecht has already hit the ground running after landing a role in U.S. superhero series, "The Flash".

    Shooting has already begun for season 4 and alongside fellow actor and former 7de Laan star, Neil Sandilands, Engelbrecht is taking the U.S. acting scene by storm.

    The season is scheduled to premiere on Tuesday, October 10.

    Engelbrecht is popularly known for her role as Lolly on the SABC3 soapie, "Isidingo".

    She is not new to global stardom.

    In 2015, Engelbrecht starred in the post-apocalyptic American drama, "Dominion" in which she played sergeant Noma Banks -- a powerful, duplicitous and sexy soldier who is secretly an angel.

    In "The Flash", she will take on the role of The Mechanic, a highly intelligent engineer who designs devices for Devoe while Sandilands will play Clifford Devoe, aka The Thinker.

    The whos who of the showbiz have taken to social media to congratulate the duo on the new gig.

    You can view the series' season 4 trailer here:

