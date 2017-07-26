Mzansi's Version Of The People's Choice Awards Is Almost Here -- Have You Voted For Your Fave?

The closing date to vote for your favourite nominee for the inaugural DStv Mzansi Viewer's Choice Awards (MVCA) is July 15.

The show was launched by Mzansi Magic with the aim of celebrating the very best of local talent and takes place on August 26.

The categories will be voted for by the public and include; song of the year, comedian, TV presenter and sports personality.

Voting can be done via WeChat, SMS and USSD.

M-Net director of local entertainment, Reneilwe Sema, previously said viewers can vote for free on WeChat by following the Mzansi Magic official account, MzansiMagicTV, and clicking on the menu option 'DMVCA'. "Voting can also be done by sending an SMS to 39201 with the artist's short code. Each SMS costs R1.50. You can also dial *120*33033# on your mobile to vote via USSD," Sema said.

The awards which have been dubbed South Africa's People's Choice Awards, will be broadcast live on Mzansi Magic.

Media personality, Bonang Matheba is the presenter.

The full list of nominees is available here.