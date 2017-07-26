Svaja's Album Has Reached Gold Status -- Here Are 3 Songs From Him You Must Hear

It would appear that the DStv Mzansi Viewer's Choice Awards (MVCA) was on to something when it included Jabulani Hadebe on its list of nominees for the Rising Star category.

Hadebe, known popularly by his stage name Sjava, has written and featured in some of the best chart-topping songs and is fast becoming a force to be reckoned with.

He's also written songs for award-winning songbird Amanda "Black" Antony for her album, "Amazulu".

On Monday, Hadebe's record label, Ambitiouz Entertainment, announced that his latest album, "Isina Muva", had reached gold status.

@Sjava_ATM's amazing album #IsinaMuva has gone Gold, as a way to thank his fans,we bring you #IsinaMuvaGoldDeluxe with three bonus tracks 🔥 pic.twitter.com/0OwyNQaqoZ — Ambitiouz Ent (@Ambitiouz_Ent) July 24, 2017

The KwaZulu-Natal born star is a multifaceted entertainer who also tried his hand in acting. He appeared in local productions including "Generations" and "Zone 14".

Here are three of our favourite songs from Hadebe's now gold-selling album.

1. Uthando:

2. Ek'seni

3. Ameni. Although this song is by Miss Pru DJ featuring Hadebe as well as her fellow Ambitiouz Entertainment; Emtee, Saudi, Sjava, Fifi Cooper, A-Reece & B3nchMarQ, we feel Hadebe did the most on this song and we love it.

To vote for Hadebe to walk away with the MVCA come August 26, SMS 4D to 39201.

The awards will be broadcast live on Mzansi Magic and voting closes on July 15.

To celebrate the gold status of his album, Hadebe has given his fans three bonus tracks which are available here.