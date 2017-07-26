We Can Rest Easy Tonight -- Babes Wodumo Has A New PR Company

Fam, Babes Wodumo is out to make a name for herself and she is not about to let anything get her down.

Less than a week after African Star Communications announced that the company parted ways with the "Wololo" hitmaker, she has now joined Capacity Relations who will be taking care of all her PR related matters.

Capacity Relations confirmed to HuffPost SA on Wednesday that they were now representing the star.

The company currently represent the likes of Peal Thusi, Loyiso Gola and Minnie Dlamini.

Real name Bongekile Simelane, the 26-year-old is signed under West Ink Records owned by her boyfriend, Mandla "Mamphintsha" Maphumulo.

In June, Babes missed the Black Entertainments (BET) Awards after failing to apply for a visa on time.

At the time, Maphumulo conceded that he neglected to do proper PR work, but vowed to make things better.

In its statement, African Star Communications said it cut ties with Babes following Maphumulo's as it could not agree with West Ink's request that all its artists be represented by it.

Judging by her tweets from last weekend, we think Babes is already at home at Capacity.