22 Joyous LGBT Proposal Photos That Will Hit You In The Feels

Getting down on one knee and asking someone to spend the rest of their life with you is a big freakin' deal.
And by the looks on these couples' faces, it's clear the magic of the moment isn't lost on them. Below, we've compiled 22 heartwarming proposal photos that are brimming with love.
1Paparazzi Proposals
2A. Harris Photography
3Serena in Venice for Flytographer
4<a href="http://bit.ly/2uX6o2f">A Tale Ahead Photography</a> via <a href="http://bit.ly/2tXDScx">HowHeAsked</a>
5<a href="http://bit.ly/2v62EvY">Nathan and Sarah Adhikari</a> via <a href="http://bit.ly/2tAeGtf">HowHeAsked</a>
6By Brea
7<a href="http://bit.ly/2ujtwFL">Rae Marshall Photography</a> | <a href="http://bit.ly/2d1AEgH">Love Inc.</a>
8Kelly Ginn Photography
9A. Harris Photography
10Tara Beth Photography
11Steph Grant Photography
12<a href="http://bit.ly/2tHJoVo">Nina Parker Photography</a> via <a href="http://bit.ly/2tHqtdf">HowHeAsked</a>
13Goncalo in Paris for Flytographer
14Leah Moyers Photography
15<a href="http://bit.ly/2n1dgpa">Rincon Images</a> | <a href="http://bit.ly/2biYN3b">Love Inc.</a>
16Antonia in London for Flytographer
17Jill Tiongco Photography
18Conie in Cancun for Flytographer
19<a href="http://bit.ly/2tHORvl">Serena Genovese |</a> via <a href="http://bit.ly/2h15lsy">HowHeAsked</a>
20Eli and Eboni in Nassau for Flytographer
21Paparazzi Proposals
22Ash Fox Photography