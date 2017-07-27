All Sections
    LIFESTYLE

    22 Joyous LGBT Proposal Photos That Will Hit You In The Feels

    27/07/2017 07:57 SAST | Updated 1 hour ago

    Getting down on one knee and asking someone to spend the rest of their life with you is a big freakin' deal.

    And by the looks on these couples' faces, it's clear the magic of the moment isn't lost on them. Below, we've compiled 22 heartwarming proposal photos that are brimming with love.

    • 1
      Paparazzi Proposals
    • 2
      A. Harris Photography
    • 3
      Serena in Venice for Flytographer
    • 4
      <a href="http://bit.ly/2uX6o2f">A Tale Ahead Photography</a> via <a href="http://bit.ly/2tXDScx">HowHeAsked</a>
    • 5
      <a href="http://bit.ly/2v62EvY">Nathan and Sarah Adhikari</a> via <a href="http://bit.ly/2tAeGtf">HowHeAsked</a>
    • 6
      By Brea
    • 7
      <a href="http://bit.ly/2ujtwFL">Rae Marshall Photography</a> | <a href="http://bit.ly/2d1AEgH">Love Inc.</a>
    • 8
      Kelly Ginn Photography
    • 9
      A. Harris Photography
    • 10
      Tara Beth Photography
    • 11
      Steph Grant Photography
    • 12
      <a href="http://bit.ly/2tHJoVo">Nina Parker Photography</a> via <a href="http://bit.ly/2tHqtdf">HowHeAsked</a>
    • 13
      Goncalo in Paris for Flytographer
    • 14
      Leah Moyers Photography
    • 15
      <a href="http://bit.ly/2n1dgpa">Rincon Images</a> | <a href="http://bit.ly/2biYN3b">Love Inc.</a>
    • 16
      Antonia in London for Flytographer
    • 17
      Jill Tiongco Photography
    • 18
      Conie in Cancun for Flytographer
    • 19
      <a href="http://bit.ly/2tHORvl">Serena Genovese |</a> via <a href="http://bit.ly/2h15lsy">HowHeAsked</a>
    • 20
      Eli and Eboni in Nassau for Flytographer
    • 21
      Paparazzi Proposals
    • 22
      Ash Fox Photography
