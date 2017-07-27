All Sections




    • ENTERTAINMENT

    Apple Radio, Ibiza And More... Shine On Black Coffee, Your Breakthroughs Are Also Our Successes

    SA's Nkosinathi Maphumulo is the latest addition to the Beats 1 internet radio team.

    27/07/2017 15:49 SAST | Updated 1 hour ago
    Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images for Coachella
    DJ Black Coffee onstage at Coachella 2016 in Indio, California, in the United States.

    Black Coffee keeps on proving that anything is possible.

    On Wednesday, Nkosinathi "Black Coffee" Maphumulo announced that he is the latest addition to the Beats 1 radio station family.

    Maphumulo will be joining fellow musical heavyweights DJ Khaled, Drake and Pharrell Williams.

    His show debuts on Friday, July 28.

    When announcing the news on social media, Maphumulo said: "I'm bringing the true sounds of the global underground dance music scene to Beats 1. Hear my new show every other week beginning this Friday at 9pm".

    The online radio station announced the news on Twitter:

    Maphumulo's fans were not coping and if the responses were anything to go by, he is almost guaranteed to break the internet come Friday night.

    We think it's the norm for Maphumulo to slay the way he does and there is definitely no stopping him now.

    In June, he started his residency at the Hï Ibiza club in Spain. He will be on the island every Saturday until September. Ibiza is a popular playground for the famous.

    We could not be more proud of Black Coffee. Represent!

