DJ Black Coffee onstage at Coachella 2016 in Indio, California, in the United States.

Black Coffee keeps on proving that anything is possible.

On Wednesday, Nkosinathi "Black Coffee" Maphumulo announced that he is the latest addition to the Beats 1 radio station family.

Maphumulo will be joining fellow musical heavyweights DJ Khaled, Drake and Pharrell Williams.

His show debuts on Friday, July 28.

When announcing the news on social media, Maphumulo said: "I'm bringing the true sounds of the global underground dance music scene to Beats 1. Hear my new show every other week beginning this Friday at 9pm".

The online radio station announced the news on Twitter:

Maphumulo's fans were not coping and if the responses were anything to go by, he is almost guaranteed to break the internet come Friday night.

always stepping on uncharted territory,well done mfo ✊@Beats1 big up! — SIXX 🔌 (@6th84) July 26, 2017

this is greatness. As a young black man I see all is possible. — MY GIRL 👩 Out Now (@KPEE503) July 26, 2017

How does one congratulate a constant WINNER? Huh? Amazwi aphelile mntasekhaya. Qhu👏🏾be👏🏾ka👏🏾. 👌🏾👌🏾👌🏾 — Miss T ❤️™ (@thula1) July 26, 2017

congrats in order I know you going push local producers and introduce them to the globe your success is ours — Tshepo (@manatefela) July 26, 2017

As soon as I saw Black Coffee trending I knew there was a new level of excellence that has been reached pic.twitter.com/nIlyYAy98O — Black and Boujee (@SihleMngwengwe) July 27, 2017

We think it's the norm for Maphumulo to slay the way he does and there is definitely no stopping him now.

In June, he started his residency at the Hï Ibiza club in Spain. He will be on the island every Saturday until September. Ibiza is a popular playground for the famous.

We could not be more proud of Black Coffee. Represent!