    • POLITICS

    Are These Tweets By Fikile Mbalula Part Of The Reason Makhosi Khoza Doesn't Trust Him?

    The ANC MP said on Wednesday she felt she couldn't trust him to take care of her, and so rejected Parliament's offer of security.

    27/07/2017 10:37 SAST | Updated 3 hours ago
    Fikile Mbalula/Twitter

    Police Minister Fikile Mbalula and ANC MP Makhosi Khoza have had their fair share of exchanges in public.

    Khoza has been the subject in many messages by a few in the ANC calling for "ill-disciplined" members to be called to order. Khoza has pulled no punches in calling for President Jacob Zuma to step down, and as an ANC MP, called on Parliament's speaker Baleka Mbete to institute a secret ballot in a vote of no confidence against him come August.

    Khoza has received death threats since speaking against Zuma, and comments by others within the party including ANC chief whip Jackson Mthembu, Mbalula, and the party's KwaZulu-Natal youth wing. Her daughter also received death threats.

    Mbalula sent stern warnings to his comrades about polling against President Jacob Zuma in the vote of no confidence.

    On Wednesday in a statement, Khoza rejected Parliament's offer of security for her, asking how Mbalula could protect her from death threats when he fuelled them.

    After Khoza's statement on Thursday, Mbalula responded on Twitter.

    But the police minister has taken to Twitter to deal with his opinions on Khoza's comments since the beginning of July. These tweets could be what Khoza referred to in her statement when she said: "Minister of Police and his deputy have taken to public platforms to aggressively criticise me and level completely false and defamatory accusations at me."

    He also retweeted tweets said by other users which were directed to Khoza

