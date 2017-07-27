Best Of HuffPost On 27 July: 9 Stories You Should Catch

1. St John's College, an elite school in Johannesburg, is at the centre of a furore over racism. The school has given a teacher found guilty of a racist campaign against black, Indian, Greek and foreign learners a final written warning, but some parents want him dismissed. Read about the allegations of racism against geography teacher Keith Arlow and parents' reactions here.

2. HuffPost SA snagged an exclusive interview with ANC MP Makhosi Khoza. She spoke frankly about standing up to President Jacob Zuma and the resultant stalking and death threats, and laments our politicians' lack of economic understanding. Read more here and here.

3. Nkosinathi "Black Coffee" Maphumulo has announced that he is the latest addition to the Beats 1 online radio team.

4. Pravin Gordhan took a stand and explained to students what it is going to take to change South Africa. But his talk at the University of Johannesburg on Wednesday ended in a ruckus. Gordhan may have aggrevated the situation by saying on Tuesday last week that young South Africans should stop blaming Nelson Mandela for their failures and should take responsibility for their actions.

5. Gupta lieutenant Salim Essa, whose company Trillian Holdings made hundreds of millions of rands from contracts implicated in state capture, has cut and run. Here's what's next for him, probably.

6. A lobby group says Eskom is charging South Africans almost four times what they should be for electricity.

7. The Moerane Commission of Inquiry, which is investigating political killings in Kwazulu-Natal, has found that corrupt police officers are supplying hitmen at the Glebelands Hostel in Umlazi with weapons.

8. Bonang Matheba's book is already a number one bestseller at Exclusive Books, despite only launching on August 3.

9. Pop star Lloyd Cele shared his new blonde pompadour on social media, causing a stir.