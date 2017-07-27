All Sections
    • ENTERTAINMENT

    Bonang's Book Is Already A Bestseller And It Hasn't Even Launched Yet

    Go Bonang, go!

    27/07/2017 10:52 SAST | Updated 3 hours ago
    Gallo Images

    We were not wrong when we called in June for Bonang Matheba to sommer just be the president of this beautiful country of ours.

    In fact, we were right on the money when we "prophesied" that 2017 would be the year of Matheba, known affectionately by her fans as "your girl B!".

    The 30-year-old's book, Bonang: From A to B, will be launched officially come August 3 and already, the book is number one bestseller at Exclusive Books.

    Matheba shared the news on social media on Tuesday much to her fan's excitement.

    During an interview with Khaya FM's Thabo "Tbose" Mokwele, Matheba said she has plans to release more books.

    Well done Queen B!

