Another day, another marked difference between Canada and the United States right now.
Here's how U.S. President Donald Trump treats transgender members of the military:
After consultation with my Generals and military experts, please be advised that the United States Government will not accept or allow......— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2017
....Transgender individuals to serve in any capacity in the U.S. Military. Our military must be focused on decisive and overwhelming.....— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2017
....victory and cannot be burdened with the tremendous medical costs and disruption that transgender in the military would entail. Thank you— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2017
And here's where the Canadian Armed Forces stands:
We welcome Cdns of all sexual orientations and gender identities. Join us! #DiversityIsOurStrength #ForcesJobs https://t.co/572KahN2Zh pic.twitter.com/9In7HR4Utj— Canadian Forces (@CanadianForces) July 26, 2017
Zing.
Also On HuffPost: