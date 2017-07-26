All Sections
    Canadian Armed Forces Takes Dig At Trump Over Transgender Military Ban

    One tweet is not like the other.

    26/07/2017 22:35 SAST | Updated 11 hours ago

    Another day, another marked difference between Canada and the United States right now.

    Here's how U.S. President Donald Trump treats transgender members of the military:

    And here's where the Canadian Armed Forces stands:

    Zing.

