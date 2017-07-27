The Moerane Commission of Inquiry, which is investigating political killings in Kwazulu-Natal, has found that hitmen living at the Glebelands Hostel in Umlazi have been receiving weapons from police officers involved in corrupt activities.

This was after the death toll of those killed by hitmen operating in and from the hostel rose to 90 on Wednesday, when a 32-year-old man was shot and killed.

The KwaZulu-Natal police confirmed that another person had been killed at the infamous Glebelands Hostel.

Eyewitness News (EWN) reported previously that at least 89 people had been murdered since March 2014. Most of them were shot and fatally wounded at the hostel.

The shooting of former ANC Youth League secretary general Sindiso Magaqa and other attacks, including killings in the Umzimkhulu region of the province, were carried out by hitmen under contract and can be traced to the Glebelands Hostel, according to a report by TimesLive.

According to EWN, South African Police Service official Thembeka Mbhele said a case of murder had been opened but the motive was still unclear.

Vanessa Burger, from advocacy group the Independent Community Activist for Human Rights and Social Justice, said this was the second time he had been ambushed and allegedly shot by hitmen.

She said hitmen in the Glebelands Hostel were using guns for hire to carry out political killings, too. Many murders on the KwaZulu-Natal South Coast and in the Eastern Cape could be traced to the Glebelands hitmen, she reportedly said.