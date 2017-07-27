EXCLUSIVE: Makhosi Khoza Says Police Wanted To Spy On Her

Makhosi Khoza feels the police officers offered up for her protection "had sinister motives" and were there to spy on her rather than keep her safe.

In an exclusive interview with HuffPost South Africa on Thursday, Khoza also revealed that over and above the death threats she received, she was also followed and "stalked". She said she was living with different people out of concern for her safety.

Khoza, member of parliament for the African National Congress (ANC), opened up about the numerous death threats and the reasons why she refused the police's protection.

"I'm not a suicide bomber, I would not get myself into situations that would lead to my death, because I'm better off alive than dead... but it is not the time to retreat. I think it is important that sometimes you do things for the better of many people," Khoza said. Minister of Police Fikile Mbalula previously referred to Khoza as a "suicide bomber".

"Even if they can kill Makhosi Khoza, the truth is they cannot kill the entire South African population because I am merely reiterating what South Africans are saying... If you kill Makhosi Khoza, you are not killing the problems, the problems still remain, it will persist."

Khoza said she reported the threats levelled against her to the police and to parliament, but it was not taken seriously until it was revealed where the threats were coming from. She alleges the threats came from Black First Land First (BLF).

Khoza said the death threats have not stopped and that she received a message as recently as Wednesday, reminding her she had nine days to live.

Khoza recalled a traumatic experience where she was called by an unknown man while she was in the company of her daughter at a Makro store.

"We can see you. We can see a man in a red shirt passing by you. You are entering the Makro. We are on your case. You are not going to live," Khoza said she was told over the phone.

"When I received the warning that I had 21 days to live, I then decided to screen shoot it and posted it on my Facebook wall, and the Daily Maverick picked it up and found that the number is registered with the BLF, which is believed to be sponsored by the Guptas."

Khoza said it was only at that point that she was offered state protection. She revealed that she was called to a meeting in parliament, expecting a report on the security assessment done for her.

"I got there and there were no assessment reports. I was told from now on you are under 24/7 police protection, 365 days a year and we are going with you now," she said.

"It didn't feel like these people were coming to protect me, it was more like they were coming to spy on me to make sure that they know every move that I make."

Khoza said she asked those in the meeting for an opportunity to consult with her family and friends over the weekend.

"I'm living in somebody else's house. I tried to beg them, saying 'listen guys, I don't think this is the way we should do this. You must give me an opportunity to consult with certain people'...but just as I was consulting, they [the police] issued a press statement to say I rejected their protection. Something was just not right," Khoza said.

If somebody is saying you are their enemy, can you expect those people to also protect you? How can you charge me on one hand and then, on the other hand, say you are protecting me?"

"I'd rather be protected by the inferior security that I can trust than be protected by a security that is not there to protect me. But to continue with their sinister motives -- that is why I rejected their protection, " she said.