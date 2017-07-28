AKA and Anatii's Album Is Out And People Can Barely Cope

"Be Careful What You Wish For" is here and it's already making people wish the weekend had already begun.

AKA and Anatii released the album on Friday morning to much fanfare.

Good Morning ☀️ This is the day the Lord has made. 🇿🇦® — AKA (@akaworldwide) July 28, 2017

The album, known better on social media as BCWYWF, was premiered on Apple radio station, Beats 1 on Thursday night.

Real names Kiernan Forbes and Anathi Mnyango, the rappers will officially launch the album at Zone 6 Venue on Friday night in what promises to be the mother of all launch parties and you're also invited, R250 gets you in.

The album is a joint project which incorporates gospel, similar to Chance The Rapper's Colouring Book and Kanye West's Life Of Pablo.

The duo had initially announced July 14 as the release date for the album, but later changed their minds and decided to give pre-orders and release it on July 28.

People on social media can barely cope with the heat that is BCWYWF.

#BCWYWF After this album our Sundays will never be the same again... pic.twitter.com/krSkWMJCnX — Khumo Tladi (@Qmo_Tladi) July 28, 2017

My toaster broken, but Thanks to Angelz (#BCWYWF) I can toast through my Breadphones. 🔥 🔥 pic.twitter.com/69i7aKZ9J9 — T h a b o (@t_h_a_b__o) July 28, 2017

Phase of the Day



Be Careful What You Wish For #BCWYWF — #KxngBvda016 (@SibusisoMachops) July 28, 2017

One of the singles from the duo's album is titled Don't forget to pray and has been a stern favourite. You can listen to it here: