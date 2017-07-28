Best Of HuffPost On 28 July: 9 Stories You Shouldn't Miss

1. Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi intervented after a teacher at St John's College made racist comments to black, Indian and Greek students, yet kept his job even after being found guilty in an internal inquiry. He did resign, but there are now calls for the headteacher to go as well. Read here.

2. The politicians in charge of SA don't have a clue about basic economics, outspoken ANC MP Makhosi Khoza told HuffPost SA in an exclusive interview. "I'm very edgy about the reckless way we are dealing with issues that will impact negatively on investment," she said. Watch here.

3. Ferial Haffajee witnessed first hand the actions of Black First Land First when they invaded an amaBhungane's town hall on state capture. "The next thing we knew, amaBhungane managing partner Stefaans Brümmer was lying at our feet after being pushed across the room by BLF leader Andile Mngxitama and his members." Read here.

4. People are being unkind about pop star Lloyd Cele's freaky new hair but he doesn't let that bother him. Here's 12 of his hairdo's, proving Cele really is the king of the hair switch-up. Read here.

5. You may not realise, but there are also some stories of the good guys in the leaked Gupta emails. Those who tried -- often in vain -- to do the right thing include Transnet business support manager Karen Ferreira, Rone Alex, a junior auditor at KPMG, and Heidi Gavagnin of Sun City. Read here.

6. Donald Trump is seriously annoyed after a bid to repeal the Obama-era healthcare act failed after a dramatic night in the US Senate. He said the Republicans who voted against, including John McCain, had "let the American people down". Read here.

7. The Moerane Commission of Inquiry has found that hitmen living at the Glebelands Hostel in Umlazi have been receiving weapons from police officers involved in politically motivated killings. This comes after the death toll of those killed by hitmen operating in and from the hostel rose to 90. Read here.

8. It turns out Jay-Z may have named his album 4:44 after the address of the place where his infamous elevator fight with Solange took place. The Standard Hotel's secondary address in NYC, where patrons can take the elevator directly to the hotel's rooftop bar is 444 W. 13th Street. Read here.

9. AKA and Anatii released their new album "Be Careful What You Wish For" on Friday morning to much fanfare. The album is a joint project which incorporates gospel, similar to Chance The Rapper's "Colouring Book" and Kanye West's "Life Of Pablo". Here's one of our faves.