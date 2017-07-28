King Goodwill Zwelithini Tells Malema To Behave In Parliament

King Goodwill Zwelithini has advised the EFF to behave themselves in Parliament, News24 reported.

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leadership met with the Zulu king on Thursday, presenting him with four pregnant cows and a bull as birthday gifts, The Times reported.

The party reportedly spent the week in the province, ahead of its fourth birthday party on Saturday. The party's visit to the province reportedly coincided with Zwelithini's 69th birthday. Malema told The Times after a private meeting with the king, that the visit had been the result of a happy scheduling coincidence.

"We are here to celebrate our fourth anniversary and we were told that the king would be celebrating his birthday today, and we thought it was going to be important for us to actually come here on this important day in his life. We are here to with him many more years and we are happy that we are welcomed. We feel at home already," Malema told reporters.

Malema reportedly said he received advice from Zwelithini.

"We received good counsel from his majesty as a father and an elder. We leave here educated because he possesses a lot of experience."

According to The Times, Zwelithini told the media he was "touched" by Malema's visit.

"I hope all we have discussed bears the fruit of peace. I do not think anyone can blame him for this visit as he came to pay his respects. I honour every visit and it's not the first time that political parties visit me."

News24 reported that Zwelithini had counselled the EFF's top six against disrupting Parliament.

"We took his advice and counselling. He asked us to be responsible. He told us to let people know that we're not enemies with other political parties. We committed to the King that we will practice his advice. He is not just a King but our father as well," Malema said.