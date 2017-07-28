Meet Benny Maverick, The Man Behind The Smash Hit 'Memeza'

Philani Benson Boyama says come December, his fans can expect an album jam-packed with nothing but great tracks just in time for Christmas.

Boyama, who is known popularly by his stage name, Benny Maverick, spoke to HuffPost SA about his hit single, "Memeza".

Since its release in March, the song has gained popularity and is one of the most played songs in clubs and gatherings.

The song is a partnership between Boyama and vocalist, Anele "Dladla mshunqisi" Dladla.

Even rapper, Cassper Nyovest, real name Refiloe Phoolo, danced to the song on a yacht while in Ibiza with actress and radio DJ Thando Thabethe.

Boyama said his album would be just in time for the December holidays.

"It will come out when people are relaxed and ready to go away. Just when the holiday mood kicks in, that's when the album will be released and I can promise people it will be great. People should look out for it as it will be all sorts of lit," he said.

The 28-year-old told HuffPost SA that he is passionate about opening up the entertainment industry to young people.

Boyama is the brains behind one of the biggest social events in KwaZulu-Natal, "GoodSundae".

He said through the event, which takes place five times a year, he aims to introduce people to a night club alternative.

"I want people to know that it's possible to have fun without necessarily going to a club. GoodSundae is about the chilled fun and vibe that's tailored for people of all age groups," Boyama said.

On Memeza, Boyama told Zkhiphani.com that the concept of the song is to "memeza" (shout) against all the injustices that the country has been facing.

"We shot the video at the University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN) and the entire concept of the video is 'a march situation' and the march is against women abuse, fees must fall, 90 percent local content quota and anything that you want to raise attention around," he said.

If you still have not seen the video, here it is: