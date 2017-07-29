Best Of The Blogs 29 July: The Blogs You Should Be Reading Right Now

ULUNDI, SOUTH AFRICA JULY 26: (SOUTH AFRICA OUT) Winnie Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi and President Jacob Zuma with Zulu King Goodwill during his wedding at Ondini Sports Complex on July 26, 2014 in Ulundi, South Africa. Mafu was selected as the king's bride at the age of 18 while participating in the 2003 Swazi reed dance, she is Zwelithinis sixth wife. (Photo by Thulani Mbele/Sowetan/Gallo Images/Getty Images)

1. Zimbabwean Exiles And Their Lives In The Dark Valley Between Starvation And Dire Poverty

A fresh wave of reluctant economic exiles from across the Limpopo River now call South Africa home, and burrowed deep within a five-kilometre radius of one nondescript shopping mall situated in the heart of Gauteng Province stands an unpleasant demonstration of radical economic empowerment in Zimbabwe gone wrong. Read more.

2. This Is The Status Of Traditional Leadership In The Current Constitutional Order

What is the role of chiefs? Today the chiefs are little more than titular heads of local government. In the case of KZN there is only one king in the province which makes him titular head of the provincial government, writes Themba Mdlalose.

3. It's Not A Popular Subject, But The Latest Research About Paedophilia May Help Us Protect Our Kids

Working professionally in sexuality is edgy. Working with children and sexuality is off the edge. No person wants to imagine children being sexual, consensually or non-consensually, says Dr. Eve.

4. South Africa's Crisis Of Political Killings Is Eroding Our Democracy

As at 13 July 2017, 89 people have died, since 13 March 2014, in politically-motivated killings. No one so far, has been convicted of any of these killings. This has led to the appointment of the R15 million Moerane Commission of Inquiry into political killings in KwaZulu-Natal. Read more.

5. It's Not Asking That Much For Feminine Hygiene Products To Be Provided Free

Before someone says that periods are not that bad, why don't we look at our society's ridiculous take on menstruation? Aside from the discomfort and pain of menstruation, women have to live in constant fear of 'humiliating' themselves in public. Read more.

6. Why ANC MPs Must Unite Behind Makhosi Khoza If They Are To Be On The Right Side Of History

Reading the full speech of ANC MP Dr Makhosi Khoza published recently, I could not help but think that South Africa could certainly use a few more people like her who are willing to speak the truth to power, writes legal researcher Jeanette Buis.

7. The Persecution Of Black Lesbian Women By Black Communities Needs To Stop

Pumza Fihlani remarked that "being a woman in South Africa is like being trapped in a locked room – you can hear someone walking outside and you know someone will come one day and you won't be able to stop them". It's even a lot harder to be a black underprivileged lesbian woman living in this country. Read more.