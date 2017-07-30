It Was Business As Usual At The Soweto Derby After The Death Of Two Supporters At FNB Stadium

Fans during the Carling Black Label Champion Cup match between Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Stadium on July 29, 2017 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

The Stadium Management South Africa (SMSA) has expressed its condolences to the families of two people who died in a stampede at the Soweto Derby between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates.

"The incident is unfortunate as solid security plans were put in place in conjunction with SAPS and various stakeholders to ensure that this is a risk free event," SMSA boss Jacques Grobbelaar told reporters shortly after the game on Saturday.

Kaizer Chiefs were playing Orlando Pirates at the stadium in the Carling Black Label Cup.

The stampede happened at Gate-J during the match. Several people were injured and transported to hospital.

Can't believe #carlingcup goes on regardless while two people are dead after stampede outside @FNBStadium. Beyond belief. — Neal Collins (@nealcol) July 29, 2017

Grobbelaar said the incident happened when a number of people attempted to push through the gates.

He said delaying the match was discussed. However, they decided to go ahead.

Meanwhile, Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba said the city would be working with SAPS to ensure that the incident is investigated.

Two residents have tragically lost their lives during a stampede at the Carling Black Label: Chiefs vs Pirates soccer match at FNB today. pic.twitter.com/bv0ftysXQE — Herman Mashaba (@HermanMashaba) July 29, 2017

"This sad loss of life at such a highly anticipated event is indeed a tragedy and the City will work with all the relevant authorities to prevent tragedies such as this in future," Mashaba said.

Earlier on Michael Sun, MMC for public safety for the City of Johannesburg, told News24 they were not sure what caused the stampede, but it is alleged that it involved the selling and presenting of fake tickets at the entry gates.

Captain Lorraine van Emerick said an inquest docket had been opened.

Twitter users also expressed their anger on twitter:

@nealcol both chairmen of @KaizerChiefs & @Orlando_Pirates should pay for the funerals of the deceased. They caused this massacre — IG: Matabz_toxic31 (@Tebza_Matabo) July 30, 2017

I haven't heard Sports Minister saying something about the tragedy that happened at FNB!! @nealcol — Makhamisa TradingPty (@SifisoShabalal9) July 30, 2017

Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates should have abandoned the match. (Bold, underlined and uppercase) — Kgomotso Aphane (@MotsoAphane) July 29, 2017

Hard to think properly when fans are dead and injured... and #Carlingcup celebrations go on regardless. — Neal Collins (@nealcol) July 29, 2017

This RUBBISH #CarlingBlackLabelCup must be discontinued period it serves two teams only not football at large @OfficialPSL — yster (@thabo06) July 29, 2017

-- News24