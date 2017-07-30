Makhosi Khoza Has Pulled Out Of An Engagement Over Security Issues

ANC MP Makhosi Khoza suddenly pulled out from delivering a speech at a Young Communist League event in Durban on Sunday for security reasons, the organisation said.

"The ANC regional leadership decided to unleash anarchy by sending ANC branches not to participate in a YCL SA programme but to disrupt it," YCL SA national deputy secretary Isaac Luthuli told News24.

"Makhosi Khoza was to give a keynote address. Due to security reasons she understandably pulled out."

He said the rest of the programme continued on Sunday.

"As the YCL we reiterate that President [Jacob] Zuma must step down."

On Sunday, Khoza at first told News24 that she could not speak as she was on another call. Later her phone was switched off.

Over the last few months, Khoza has received a number of threat and intimidation following her outspoken criticism of the state of the ANC and Zuma. -- News24