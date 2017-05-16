If you're bored of the same bowl of cereal or toast each morning -- or your go-to smoothie is giving you the shivers -- it's time to switch things up. And we don't mean a plain bowl of porridge.

Let's talk homemade baked beans on avo toast, satisfying breakfast bowls, healthy pancakes (yay!) and baked brekkie quinoa with fruit. They're warming, hearty and will keep you full all morning.

Here are seven healthy breakfasts to enjoy all winter long.

1. Baked breakfast quinoa with plums and pistachios

From How Sweet Eats.

Porridge with delicious toppings are great, but switching up the grain brings fresh flavour and texture to the table. Try breakfast quinoa, which is baked to perfection and topped with sweet stewed plums, crunchy pistachios and yoghurt.

Here's the recipe.

2. Vegetarian baked beans

From Delicious Everyday.

These vegetarian baked beans are rich with tomato goodness, with a hint of spice and sweetness. Packed full of plant-based protein, these make for a hearty topping on avo toast.

Get the recipe.

3. Chocolate peanut butter pancakes

From Jessica in the Kitchen.

Chocolate pancakes? Healthy? Yep. These vegan choc peanut butter pancakes use oats as a base, along with cacao powder, natural peanut butter, and mashed banana and a touch of maple syrup for sweetness. Major bonus: the pancakes are made in a blender and done in just 30 minutes.

Here's the recipe.

4. Healthy banana bread

From Cookie and Kate.

Typically, banana bread is just cake in loaf form -- packed full of sugar and butter. This recipe uses wholemeal flour (complex carbs) and bananas as its main source of sweetness, along with some honey (which you can reduce). The result is a golden, fluffy, moist and sweet banana bread which goes perfectly served warm with yoghurt.

Get the recipe.

5. Protein breakfast bowl with roasted sweet potato, black beans and avo

From Jessica in the Kitchen.

This brekkie bowl is loaded with delicious healthy veggies, protein (thanks black beans, chickpeas and eggs) and healthy fats. This will 10/10 keep you full all morning long and give you a massive head start in meeting your five serves of veg a day.

Here's the recipe.

6. Mushroom, pear and cavolo nero toasts with walnuts

From Delicious Everyday.

These scrumptious toasts are topped with sweet pan-fried pear, mushrooms, slightly bitter cavolo nero (black kale) and toasted walnuts. It's sweet yet savoury, crunchy yet smooth, and ticks all the boxes as far as comforting, decadent breakfasts go. Later, boring toast.

Get the recipe.

7. Shakshuka (baked eggs in spicy tomatoes)

From The Healthy Maven.

Tomato and eggs are the ideal match, and shakshuka shows this off in the best way possible. This north African dish (hugely popular in the Middle East) starts with a spicy tomato base, followed by eggs which are cracked on top and baked until gooey. All that's left to do is sprinkle with fresh parsley and black pepper, and use thick cut bread for dipping.

Here's the recipe.

Click below to subscribe to the Refresh podcast by HuffPost Australia on iTunes.





ALSO ON HUFFPOST AUSTRALIA