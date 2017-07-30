Viral Tinder Match Finally Meets In Person After 3 Years Of Messaging

After three years of Tinder messaging and a viral Twitter exchange, one of the Internet's funniest Tinder matches finally met in real life on Tuesday.

Michelle Arendas and Josh Avsec are two Kent State University students who matched on Tinder in 2014. They found Internet fame in early July after Avsec tweeted out his Twitter conversation with Arendas.

From 2014 onward, the two messaged each other funny excuses about why they still hadn't met up in real life: