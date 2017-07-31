13 People Describe Their First Ever Orgasm For National Orgasm Day And It's Glorious

It's National Orgasm Day! Well, at least it is in Australia, the United States and the United Kingdom. But seeing as orgasms are a universal phenomenon, we've decided to get in on the action too.

We asked people to describe how their first ever orgasm felt in one word, a sentence, a gif or whatever quirky way they could think of. The answers were priceless.

1. "I legit thought I was about to pee in that girl's mouth. I was too young to know that it was an orgasm I just knew it felt good and that p*ssy rubbing is a hit."

2. "Before my first orgasm, food was the love of my life. Now I have food and orgasms and I've never been happier."

3. "I actually had my first penetration only orgasm this week! I'm 31."

4.

5. "I don't actually remember my first orgasm. But I do remember a whole lot of other amazing ones."

6. "What was that? Giggle giggle. Awkward silence."

7. "I just remember feeling like I wasn't in control of my body but something really amazing was happening to it and I wanted more of it."

8. "It literally felt like my heart started beating in my vagina."

9.

10. Eshheeee

11. "This gif is fitting. It was an explosion that blew my mind."

12. "Leg wobble, pussy jolts and goosebumps."

13. "I had energy for days. I felt so revived. Whooo!"