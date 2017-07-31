ANC: We Are 'Not Planning' For Vote Of No Confidence In Zuma To Succeed

The ANC is "not planning" for the vote of no confidence in President Jacob Zuma to succeed.

The party's Secretary General Gwede Mantashe said if the majority of Parliament votes for Zuma to be sacked, then there is "something wrong" with the ANC and they will "deal with it" if it happens.

Mantashe was speaking at Luthuli House during a media briefing on the outcomes of the National Executive Committee's lekgotla at the weekend.

"I would image that it [Democratic Alliance] is spending sleepless nights working on ensuring it succeeds," Mantashe said.

National Assembly speaker Baleka Mbete is expected to hand down her decision on whether the vote of no confidence in the president on August 8 should be held via a secret ballot next week.

"We agreed that ANC members will vote in terms of the decision of the African National Congress. One of my comrades asked me over the weekend, saying what happens now if I don't like a particular form of voting. I said, you are free to take a walk," Mantashe said.

"We are not a party of free agents."

Mantashe said the NEC was unanimous on the need for the lekgotla to focus its energies primarily on interventions to halt the economic decline with a special focus on youth unemployment and unemployed graduates.

"The ANC discussed and endorsed the 14-point action plan developed by the minister of finance as a response to the recession... The plan is intended to reduce government's contingent liabilities by reorganizing recapitalization and government guarantees," Mantashe said.

"Lekgotla tasked the ANC NEC Economic Transformation Sub-Committee to coordinate an approach that looks beyond the current dispute over the mining charter to focus on the future of the industry in its totality."

The NEC lekgotla also resolved to cover all first-year tertiary students for first time enrolment with effect from 2018.

The party wants to provide full subsidized grants to academically qualified students who come from households which earn a gross family income of R150,000 and below a year.

It also wants to move the National Health Insurance scheme from a pilot phase to implementation.