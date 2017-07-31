Best Of HuffPost On 31 July: 9 Stories You Shouldn't Miss

1. A new movement against state capture, called Future South Africa, is touting the idea of a national day of no confidence in Jacob Zuma on August 8, the same day as the Parly vote. Read here.

2. Parents at St John's College raised the alarm about racist incidents at the school, months before the latest scandal involving a geography teacher. Pressure is growing on headmaster Paul Edey to resign after what many think is his mishandling of the whole crisis. Read here.

3. The ANC ain't got any plans for the vote of no confidence in the pres to succeed, said secretary general Gwede Mantashe. And if anyone doesn't like the vote being out in the open, they can "take a walk". Read here.

4. Kelly Khumalo needs a break. She can't make a move without someone bringing up Senzo Meyiwa's death. It's time to move on and wait for the police to find out what happened. Read here.

5. A R120 million tax fraud case against the Guptas was closed over a decade ago, and authorities can't explain why a huge case was reportedly ready for prosecution in 2003, but disappeared. Read here.

6. Fans are upset that the Soweto Derby between Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs continued even after two people died in a crush. Here are some of the reasons why (hint: it's mainly to do with money). Read here.

Fans during the Carling Black Label Champion Cup match between Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Stadium on July 29.

7. The lack of help for people with mental health issues in SA is being described as a crisis. No new health care facilities have been built since 1994 and things are no better even after the Life Esidimeni tragedy. Read here.

8. A musical on the Marikana massacre? Really? "But the idea that a musical is always an upbeat affair is actually a misnomer – they can also be tragedies." Read here.

9. Donald Trump can pardon his family members that have been up to dodgy stuff with the Russians. He could even do it by tweet. Read here.