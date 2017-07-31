DStv Compact Subscribers Are Not Happy That V-Entertainment Has Moved To Vuzu Amp And It's So Awkward

Somizi Mhlongo is one of the co-hosts for the show.

Come August 4 media personality, Somizi Mhlongo will take up his new role as co-presenter of the newly revamped V-Entertainment.

The show which previously aired on Vuzu, will now air on the station's sister channel, Vuzu Amp, in the 7pm time slot.

Mhlongo will co-host alongside rapper Nomuzi Mabena and Siyabonga Ngwekazi, otherwise known as Scoop Makhathini.

If the promo is anything to go by, the show will be one not to miss.

We are back! Except this time, we are throwing out all the rules. August 4th, you know what to do 🔥! pic.twitter.com/f8wpxSlt8X — V Entertainment (@VEntertainment) July 28, 2017

Mabena and Ngwekazi co-presented the show previously but while people are excited that Mhlongo is joining the pair, DStv compact subscribers are not so happy about the move to Vuzu Amp.

It says only on Vuzu Amp . They can voetsek . 😑 — #ChasingAti (@banyezus_) July 28, 2017

Why tf is it 'only on vuzu Amp' pic.twitter.com/viX8JOq1pX — PAPA.PATHETIC🐲 (@WHOTFISGREGORY) July 28, 2017