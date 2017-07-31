FutureSA Calls For A Lunchtime Shutdown On The Day Of The Vote Of No Confidence Against Zuma

On the day of its inauguration, the Future South Africa initiative drew the battle lines in the fight against President Jacob Zuma and state capture.

The initiative, which serves as a base for the coalition of more than 100 civil society organisations in the country, detailed their plans ahead of -- and after -- August 8, when a motion of no confidence is brought against the president.

The coalition is being run by a group of patrons, including: Sheila Sisulu, Mavuso Msimang, Zwelinzima Vavi, Ela Gandhi, Wayne Duvenage and Sipho Pityana.

During a media briefing in Johannesburg on Monday, Sisulu said civil society was "profoundly concerned" that the "noble" ideas of democracy are being "systematically destroyed at the highest echelons of the government".

"We believe that by standing up against state capture, we can rebuild the integrity of our hard-won democracy," Sisulu said.

The group is calling for a lunchtime shutdown on August 8, so "parliamentarians hear the call of ordinary citizens clearly and put the interests of the country first".

But they emphasised the fight would not stop with Zuma.

"We must continue building unity across sectors and co-ordinate action against state capture and corruption... rebuilding a state with integrity will not be an overnight event, but will require work by civil society," Sisulu said.

The launch follows the recent conference for the Future of South Africa that saw some 130 organisations coming together to discuss issues of state capture and building state integrity.

The conference resolved to establish a small body to act as a representative of all civil society organisations involved and source funds to support their campaigns -- FutureSA is the outcome.