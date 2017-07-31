Here's The Music Video Bontle Modiselle And Priddy Ugly Were Shooting (While We Believed They Were Engaged)

So, as it turned out over the weekend, Bontle Modiselle and her beau, Ricardo Moloi are not engaged, yet.

The pair sparked engagement rumours when Modiselle posted a snap of her Moloi, known popularly by his stage name, Priddy Ugly, on one knee proposing to her.

She captioned the picture with lyrics to Wale and Usher's song, "Matrimony", "If there's a question of my heart, you've got it. It don't belong to anyone but you".

On Friday, Moloi shared snaps of him and Modiselle saying they had given exclusive footage to their special celebration to SABC1's "Live Amp" and that people should tune in.

The couple is featured in the music video of the song, "I do" by LaSauce, real name Sindisiwe Magoso.

Tonight, it all comes full circle to a special moment. One of magic, of joy, of love. 💞 This is for the warriors of love 👑❤ #Ngiyavuma #IDo pic.twitter.com/kqBlRkiB2o — Bontle Modiselle (@BontleModiselle) July 28, 2017

After thousands of congratulatory comments on the posts, fans had mixed emotions when they found out that the engagement and subsequent wedding ceremony were actually all for the music video.

Am so angry about this, iss really not funny #LiveAmp Bonthle and that lil husband of her should be dealt with pic.twitter.com/Tvr7h3u6Te — Lunah (@Katozika11) July 28, 2017

Dear Bontle & Priddy Ugly , we will not be made msoons by you or anybody else 👿 we aren't Euphoniks Act 7 😱#LiveAmp pic.twitter.com/a83cBknE5l — 👅 (@m_thabii) July 28, 2017

I am loving "I do music video " 😍😍😍 wedding goals #LiveAmp pic.twitter.com/MI94hAbKlZ — Malome wa Lwazi (@Lope_Moifo) July 28, 2017

But for Magoso, she could not have picked a better couple for her music video. She's so grateful:

I couldn't have picked a better couple to put what I meant in the song to life.Thank you❤️@BontleModiselle @Priddy_Ugly

🙌🏾😍 pic.twitter.com/nLYexqPauY — Miss Cooler (@LaSauceSA) July 28, 2017

Here is the music video of the song, "I do" featuring Amanda Black:

The couple may have had us ululating for a moment there, but we still have every reason to look forward to their actual wedding because, honestly, they make a perfect bride and groom. So we will wait.