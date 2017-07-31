All Sections
    • ENTERTAINMENT

    Here's The Music Video Bontle Modiselle And Priddy Ugly Were Shooting (While We Believed They Were Engaged)

    It's actually a beautiful music video. ❤❤

    31/07/2017 10:50 SAST
    Bontle Modiselle/Instagram

    So, as it turned out over the weekend, Bontle Modiselle and her beau, Ricardo Moloi are not engaged, yet.

    The pair sparked engagement rumours when Modiselle posted a snap of her Moloi, known popularly by his stage name, Priddy Ugly, on one knee proposing to her.
    She captioned the picture with lyrics to Wale and Usher's song, "Matrimony", "If there's a question of my heart, you've got it. It don't belong to anyone but you".

    On Friday, Moloi shared snaps of him and Modiselle saying they had given exclusive footage to their special celebration to SABC1's "Live Amp" and that people should tune in.

    The couple is featured in the music video of the song, "I do" by LaSauce, real name Sindisiwe Magoso.

    After thousands of congratulatory comments on the posts, fans had mixed emotions when they found out that the engagement and subsequent wedding ceremony were actually all for the music video.

    But for Magoso, she could not have picked a better couple for her music video. She's so grateful:

    Here is the music video of the song, "I do" featuring Amanda Black:

    The couple may have had us ululating for a moment there, but we still have every reason to look forward to their actual wedding because, honestly, they make a perfect bride and groom. So we will wait.

