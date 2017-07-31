Movement Against State Capture To Be Launched

A coalition of civil society organisations will officially be launched at midday on Monday as a new movement in the fight against state capture.

It will be called, Future South Africa.

The launch follows the recent conference for the Future of South Africa that saw some 130 organisations coming together to discuss issues of state capture and building state integrity.

The conference resolved to establish a small body to act as a representative of all civil society organisations involved and source funds to support their campaigns -- FutureSA is the outcome.

The members of the group, which is said to include anti-apartheid activists and other South African icons, will be announced at the briefing in Johannesburg.

Civil society has been instrumental in shaping South African history both prior to and post democracy.

For example, in 1983, the United Democratic Front (UDF) was formed. It became one of the most prominent anti-apartheid movements, comprising of workers, the church, civic and student organisations.

Months after its inauguration, it began to focus on the planned elections for the Black Local Authorities (BLAs) and other local government in the townships, calling for a boycott of the elections.

It continued to rally non-white citizens through various campaigns, such as: The Million Signature; Troops Out; Black Christmas; Forward to People's Power and the Defiance campaign.

Now, more than two decades since the UDF and other organisations were disbanded, civil society is uniting again.

The last time a civic organisation banded together in April, thousands of South Africans took to the streets calling for President Jacob Zuma to step down. It was an 11th-hour appeal for action after Zuma sacked former Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan in a midnight Cabinet reshuffle that led the economy on a downward spiral.

But the impact was undeniable.

Civil society joined with opposition parties to host sporadic protests in major cities like Cape Town, Johannesburg and Durban.

Although Zuma has not complied, the protests served as an eye-opener of sorts, with more and more from within and from outside the ANC now calling for the president's head to roll.

FutureSA, at its launch on Monday, will discuss a National Day of No Confidence in Zuma on August 8. It will be the latest rally in calls for the president to be sacked.