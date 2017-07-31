Cyril Ramaphosa Says Patriarchy Must End -- And Young Women Must Reclaim Their Lives

"If we are to end violence against women and children, we need to confront patriarchy in all its forms and manifestations."

South Africa needs to tackle patriarchy if it wants to combat woman and child abuse, deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa said on Sunday, calling it "one of the most devastating social crises of our young democracy", The Star reported on Monday.

#NOTINMYNAME Ramaphosa: too often when kids are abused we call family meetings instead of reporting a crime. It must change now. HM — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 30, 2017

Ramaphosa was speaking at the launch of the National Campaign against Women and Children at the Rhema Bible Church in Johannesburg on Sunday.

He said patriarchy was a human construction, which was amplified through social media.

"It is implied in the social and economic arrangement of society, where men occupy most positions of authority and responsibility, earn more and receive greater social recognition. Therefore, if we are to end violence against women and children, we need to confront patriarchy in all its forms and manifestations," Ramaphosa reportedly said.

He also called on people to report instances of gender-based violence to the police, Eyewitness News reported on Sunday.

Ramaphosa said in some cases, families preferred to have private meetings instead of going to the police when abuse occurred, for cultural reasons. He said this must stop.

Ramaphosa also condemned "blesser" culture, saying that so-called blessers enticed young women and often infected them with HIV. He said young women needed to reclaim their lives and their bodies.

#NOTINMYNAME Ramaphosa blaming blessers for the high HIV infection rate among women aged 18 and 25. He says "Down with blessers". HM — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 30, 2017

