Best Of HuffPost On 1 August: 9 Stories You Shouldn't Miss

1. "As public protector, we survived because civil society protected us" says Thuli Madonsela. Urging ordinary people to get involved in the fight against state capture, she said whistleblowers needed support. Read here.

2. Atul Gupta claims the leaked emails about the family's alleged involvement in state capture are "not authentic" and they had nothing to do with a white monopoly capital campaign. In an interview with Radio 4, bosses from his spin machine Bell Pottinger say they made no money from the Gupta account. Shem. Read here.

3. Minister in the Presidency, Jeff Radebe, has joined the race to become ANC president. Here's five things you should know about the seasoned politician. Watch here.

4. An alumni network says the St John's College council is being cowardly by refusing to engage with its members and holding secret meetings. It wants headmaster, Paul Edey, and chairperson of council, John Patricious, to step down after a racist teacher made derogatory comments to students. Read here.

5. Are you panicking about your Sars tax returns? Here's what's needed, by when, and what to do if you haven't got a clue. Read here.

6. With reports that more ANC MPs may vote against Jacob Zuma in the motion of no confidence, could the vote on 8 August really be a turning point? HuffPost SA spoke to analysts about what's different this time. Watch here.

7. Any MP who doesn't agree with the ANC's decision to stand by Zuma can take a hike, says secretary general Gwede Mantashe. "We cannot have parliamentarians who are free agents who are all over the show who talk as they like, who do as they wish," he said. Read here.

8. The ANC seems to have a hugely different approach to how it has disciplined MPs Makhosi Khoza And Mondli Gungubele for speaking out against the pres. A tale of two provinces, perhaps? Read here.

9. Black Coffee is aiming pretty high when he says he hopes "The Alchemist" author Paulo Coelho to write his autobiography. But it might just happen, according to a tweet by the novelist! Read here.