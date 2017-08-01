Black Coffee Is Ready To Share His Life Story And Wants Paulo Coelho To Write It

It's an open secret by now that Black Coffee is ready to put his life story into a book.

The DJ, real name Nkosinathi Maphumulo, tweeted on Monday that he was ready to tell his life story and that he wanted award winning Brazillian novelist Paulo Coelho, of "The Alchemist" fame, to write it.

In his tweet, Maphumulo asked Coelho how many retweets (RT's) he would need on his post before Coelho would agree to write the book.

My entire life has been like something from a Book...I'm ready to tell that story.....How many Rt's @paulocoelho Sir to write my Story. — #PIECESOFME (@RealBlackCoffee) July 31, 2017

Responding to Maphumulo's tweet, South African author of the recently launched book, "MissBehave", Malebo Sephodi, said there were many authors on the (African) continent.



She asked Maphumulo how many RT's it would take for him to consider giving the gig to a local writer to instead.

How many RTs for you to give a South African writer a chance/deal to tell your story? (Since they get it you know - growing up black in SA) — Malebo Sephodi 💫 (@malebosephodi) August 1, 2017

But Maphumulo wasn't interested and said in his reply that Sephodi could use those authors for her own book.

Yes....you can get them too for your book — #PIECESOFME (@RealBlackCoffee) July 31, 2017

And then came the response from Coelho, which left tweeps with excitement that Maphulo's request might just be granted:

I am currently working on a book to be published by the end 2018 but I will follow you and we can chat about it https://t.co/yASyAUFTiH — Paulo Coelho (@paulocoelho) July 31, 2017

Tweeps were so excited.

When I went to sleep last night I knew Black Coffee would trend on twitter. — Irini Bogiages (@IriniBogiages) August 1, 2017

Read: Apple Radio, Ibiza And More... Shine On Black Coffee, Your Breakthroughs Are Also Our Successes

A year is not a long time to wait before we know for sure whether or not the project will be in Coelho's hands, but we think it's safe to agree with some of his fans who believe that the universe is conspiring to bring Black Coffee everything he deserves.

Phambili Black Coffee!