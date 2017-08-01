All Sections
    • ENTERTAINMENT

    Black Coffee Is Ready To Share His Life Story And Wants Paulo Coelho To Write It

    And it might just happen for him.

    01/08/2017 12:54 SAST | Updated 1 hour ago
    Black Coffee/Instagram

    It's an open secret by now that Black Coffee is ready to put his life story into a book.

    The DJ, real name Nkosinathi Maphumulo, tweeted on Monday that he was ready to tell his life story and that he wanted award winning Brazillian novelist Paulo Coelho, of "The Alchemist" fame, to write it.

    In his tweet, Maphumulo asked Coelho how many retweets (RT's) he would need on his post before Coelho would agree to write the book.

    Responding to Maphumulo's tweet, South African author of the recently launched book, "MissBehave", Malebo Sephodi, said there were many authors on the (African) continent.


    She asked Maphumulo how many RT's it would take for him to consider giving the gig to a local writer to instead.

    But Maphumulo wasn't interested and said in his reply that Sephodi could use those authors for her own book.

    And then came the response from Coelho, which left tweeps with excitement that Maphulo's request might just be granted:

    Tweeps were so excited.

    A year is not a long time to wait before we know for sure whether or not the project will be in Coelho's hands, but we think it's safe to agree with some of his fans who believe that the universe is conspiring to bring Black Coffee everything he deserves.

    Phambili Black Coffee!

