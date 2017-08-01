Dear Body Shaming Trolls, Kelly Khumalo Wants You To Have A Perfect Women's Month

Musician Kelly Khumalo has a message to every woman who body-shamed her for having armpits darker than the rest of her body.

Khumalo took to Twitter on Tuesday to wish all those who trolled her a perfect Women's Month.

I would like to wish all the women who felt that it's okay to body shame me and my armpits on Sunday night a perfect Women's Month.😘 — Kelly Khumalo (@KellyKhumaloZA) August 1, 2017

The "Asine" hitmaker was reacting to the criticism she received on Sunday after appearing as a guest judge on Idols SA.

Her name was one of the trending topics on Sunday evening with people shaming her for having darker armpits.

Read: Can We Please Stop Vilifying Kelly Khumalo?

Although she did not respond directly to the hate on Sunday, the men who joined in the chorus were not spared in her clap back as she reminded them to check themselves.

To all the men who didn't know attacking and body shaming women on twitter is a form of abuse, Happy Women's Month. 😘 — Kelly Khumalo (@KellyKhumaloZA) August 1, 2017

The next time you attempt to take jabs at Khumalo, consider this: