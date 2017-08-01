All Sections
    • ENTERTAINMENT

    Dear Body Shaming Trolls, Kelly Khumalo Wants You To Have A Perfect Women's Month

    "To all the men who didn't know [that] attacking and body shaming women on twitter is a form of abuse, Happy Women's Month."

    01/08/2017 15:22 SAST | Updated 3 hours ago
    KellyKhumalo/Instagram

    Musician Kelly Khumalo has a message to every woman who body-shamed her for having armpits darker than the rest of her body.

    Khumalo took to Twitter on Tuesday to wish all those who trolled her a perfect Women's Month.

    The "Asine" hitmaker was reacting to the criticism she received on Sunday after appearing as a guest judge on Idols SA.

    Her name was one of the trending topics on Sunday evening with people shaming her for having darker armpits.

    Read: Can We Please Stop Vilifying Kelly Khumalo?

    Although she did not respond directly to the hate on Sunday, the men who joined in the chorus were not spared in her clap back as she reminded them to check themselves.

    The next time you attempt to take jabs at Khumalo, consider this:

