'Insecure' Season Two Is Out And The Series Is Still Amazing

I'm a pretty big fan of Issa Rae and her series Insecure, which has returned for a second season. If the first episode is anything to go by, then this one's going to be even more addictive.

It starts three months after the events of the last episode in season one, when Issa's long-term boyfriend, Lawrence, finally moved out of their apartment – so, unfortunately, their break-up wasn't just temporary, sorry guys!

Issa goes out on dates, but finds it hard to move on. It's not clear whether it's because she's in rebound mode or if she truly wants to get over Lawrence after cheating on him.

During its first run on TV, Insecure was celebrated for being the only show on television created by and starring a black woman. While the creators may not have wanted to be the voice of black women around the world, they've managed to produce something both liberating and enjoyable.

One of this season's highlights is how Issa's best friend, Molly, tackles sexism at work. Insecure is funny, witty and pulls at the heart strings.

This story originally appeared in City Press #Trending.