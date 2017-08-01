More ANC MPs To Vote Against Zuma on August 8

ANC MPs, Makhosi Khoza and Mondli Gungubele may be the only ones to have said so publicly, but they are not alone in their opposition to President Jacob Zuma in the ANC's Parliamentary caucus.

Business Day reported on Tuesday that more ANC MPs were likely to join Khoza, Gungubele and the opposition in voting against Zuma during the vote of no confidence in him, scheduled for August 8.

But despite the reported increase in dissent within ANC ranks, the motion is still reportedly unlikely to succeed.

Disciplinary proceedings have been initiated against Khoza by the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal, after she publicly called for Zuma to step down. Business Day reported speculation that Zuma wants her suspended before the no confidence vote. Gungubele last week said he would vote with the opposition during the vote of no confidence, adding, "I find it difficult to have confidence in the president."

The ANC in Parliament has called on its national structures to discipline Gungubele.

Two ANC insiders in Parliament told Business Day that many more MPs were unhappy with Zuma and were likely to say so openly, soon.

However, for the motion of no confidence to succeed, at least 50 of the 249 ANC MPs would need to vote with the opposition. This is unlikely, especially if Speaker Baleka Mbete decides not to allow a secret ballot.

On Monday, ANC secretary general Gwede Mantashe said that if the vote were to succeed, there is "something wrong" with the ANC. He also said ANC MPs were not free to vote as they pleased.

Speaking at a press conference on Monday on the outcomes of the ANC's National Executive Committee lekgotla, he said:

"We agreed that ANC members will vote in terms of the decision of the African National Congress. One of my comrades asked me over the weekend, saying what happens now if I don't like a particular form of voting. I said, you are free to take a walk. We are not a party of free agents."

Meanwhile, civil society groups have formed a coalition, Future South Africa (FutureSA) and have called for a national shut down in support of the motion of no confidence on August 8, IOL reported.

Those leading the coalition include Bruce Fordyce, Wayne Duvenage, Mavuso Msimang, Kumi Naidoo, Adrian Enthoven, Prema Naidoo, Shaukat Fakie, Giet Khoza, Cas Coovadia, Mosibudi Mangena, Vuyiseka Dubula, Sydney Mufamadi, Sipho Pityana, Ela Gandhi, Bonang Mohale, Terrence Nombembe and Zac Yakoob.

In a statement, FutureSA reportedly said:

"We are calling for a lunchtime shutdown on August 8. From 12pm to 2pm we want ordinary people -- be they at home, at the work place or school, to take to the streets and make their voices heard. For those in Cape Town, we urge the march to Parliament against Zuma."