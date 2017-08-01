Papa Penny Ahee Is Returning For Season 2 And We Can't Wait To Finally Check Out His Man Cave

October 2017 will be the month Eric Kobane returns to our screens for the second season of his reality show "Papa Penny Ahee".

Kobane who is known popularly by his stage name, Papa Penny, shared the news on Instagram saying: "I'm coming back".

The first season of the show premiered in January 2017 and aired its last episode in April.

During the months that his show was off air, his fans were kept abreast with his life as well as the progress of his daughter, Nomination, otherwise known on the show as Nomi.

Through his social media updates, we have also learnt that the XiTsonga disco king has completed his man cave, which he's named Gaza Palace. We also look forward to seeing the making of his stature which he revealed on Instagram earlier this month.

Production for the second season is underway and we simply cannot wait.

Here are two of our favourite moments we missed about Kobane when Season 1 concluded:

1. His fashion sense

Kobane has a taste like no other when it comes to fashion. One of our favourite from the previous season was his King Suit, which he wanted to wear to an awards show in Tzaneen. We look forward to watching take the fashion game to a whole new level this season.

2. He's a leader and a half

Over and above being a father to 18 children and a recording artist, Papa Penny is also a ward councillor in the Greater Giyani Municipality. In Season 1, Kobane abandoned a community meeting set to elect members of his ward committee following a clash with a delegation from the traditional leadership. We love how unapologetic he is about who he is. Although the date and times for the new season have not been announced yet, we already cannot wait.

The show airs on Mzansi Magic, DStv Channel 161.