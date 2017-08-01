Schabir Shaik's Parole Must Be Reviewed: EFF and DA

The Democratic Alliance and the Economic Freedom Fighters want Schabir Shaik's parole to be reviewed, IOL News reported on Tuesday.

"We shall never keep quiet, particularly in the face of hypocritical criticism coming from convicted criminals like Shaik. We advise Shaik to focus on his fake illness before we have to call for his parole to be reviewed," said EFF spokesman Mbuyiseni Ndlozi

Opposition parties reacted after the convicted fraudster launched an attack on EFF leader Julius Malema for his remarks about Indians at the weekend.

Malema said Indians were "worse than Afrikaners" during his address at the party's birthday celebrations in Durban on Saturday

The DA's James Selfe said he would write to correctional services to take Shaik's parole to court to determine if he should return to prison to serve the remainder of his prison term.

"Should the minister fail or refuse to do this, the DA will consider its options, including, even at this stage, reviewing the rationality of the decision to grant Mr Shaik medical parole," Selfe said.

"He has not died 'a consolatory and dignified death' eight years after his release, and frankly, he is so well that his parole conditions allow him, with permission, to travel to other provinces."

Shaik's terminal illness was last reviewed on April 2015. His parole allegedly allows him to attend school functions for his son, work and attend sports once a week.

Selfe said it was clear that he was never "in the final phase of any terminal disease or condition".

Shaik, former financial advisor to President Jacob Zuma, was convicted of fraud and corruption in 2005, but served only two years of his 15-year prison sentence when he was released on medical parole in 2009.