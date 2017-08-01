Sowety Derby Deaths Could Have Been Avoided - Parliament

Parliament's portfolio committee on sport says the stampede which claimed two lives at FNB stadium in Soweto on Saturday could have been avoided, The Times reported on Tuesday.

There were also multiple injuries caused by the stampede, which took place during the Soweto Derby. An inter-ministerial committee is investigating the circumstances of the incident.

Beauty Dlulane, chairperson of the committee, said, "Accidents of this nature are avoidable and should not be happening because South Africa is experienced in games of that magnitude. When spectators come to stadiums, there should be plans in place that guarantee their safety.

"The Premier Soccer League is experienced in hosting big matches and events. Security plans and crowd control measures should not be compromised. All the matches between the Soweto giants are crowd-pullers and planning for such matches should be done accordingly," she said.

Gauteng community safety MEC Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane said the results of a preliminary probe into the incident showed that it could have been avoided, Eyewitness News reported.

"A preliminary report indicated that due to the late coming of some of the fans and when there was excitement inside the stadium, they pushed their way in. This happened despite our plea to all communities and fans to arrive early at the stadium," Nkosi-Malobane said.

Meanwhile, Orlando Pirates chairman Irvin Khoza revealed on Monday that one of the victims had been identified as Prince Chauke, The Citizen reported. He said the second victim could not be identified as the family had not yet been informed.

"I will ask everybody to stand to observe a moment of silence for Mr Prince Chauke of the Sabie branch and also the member that has not yet been disclosed in view of the members of the family not being contacted," said Khoza.