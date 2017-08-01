Why Bother With Tinder When You Can Just Find Love With Kholi on Twitter?

We thought it would have faded by now, but nope, #FindLovewithKholi on Twitter seems to be gaining momentum.

How it works is you post a selfie with a brief description of who you are, the type of partner you're looking for and then use the hashtag. Then, hopefully, it gets sorted in the DMs.

It's not surprising that something like this would hit it off with tweeps -- because, honestly, who doesn't want some loving? And if people can successfully use Tinder and OkCupid, or go to Date My Family, then surely there's hope with this hashtag.

But with matters of the heart, Twitter remains truly ungovernable. Here are our absolute faves from the trending hashtag:

Who can forget this gentle brother who was caught out by his lady?

Brothers was just testing to see if women still like him but she overreacted 🤷🏾‍♂️#FindLoveWithKholi pic.twitter.com/KNTW5ND4j6 July 23, 2017

He he he, the persistent issue of land.

Okay we can't have you, but what about the land? #FindLoveWithKholi https://t.co/gG1UEabjZc — theebeautyforte (@theebeautyforte) July 30, 2017

We want what we want and we're clear on it.

#FindLoveWithKholi Im looking for a guy engizom' user nje ge app. Must be between 37-42years of age, be on a higher tax bracket than me 🙃 pic.twitter.com/qSTo65kZOy — System Administrator (@Tabs_Zoeloe) July 31, 2017

#FindLoveWithKholi



*AM UNEMPLOYED*



Ladies : pic.twitter.com/GRaHRvIjuY — I A M L E G E N D (@ZweliVika_90) July 30, 2017

Hello holy ladies.

I'm a holy guy looking for a lady to settle down with & should be between 21-25 years. A relo that can lead to marriage. #FindLoveWithKholi pic.twitter.com/8Iu7QPnRCL — Oaitse (@Oaitse42) July 31, 2017

#FindLoveWithKholi



32 year old mortuary assistant looking for love. Please note sometimes I bring my work home. Please help pic.twitter.com/A0mkP78y4y — Ithi Ngizithulele (@SbuMakamole) July 31, 2017

Rural-minded ladies?

#FindLoveWithKholi 31.....luking 4 rural minded https://t.co/lMgRW3ifCV average life...a ke nyake cheese gal.I'm short. Ke dula ko backroom pic.twitter.com/XXlDlxWw98 — ModidiWaMatepe (@nkoemaloba1) July 30, 2017

Hhayi guys stop it.

need a soil mate? Sand that "please call" ladies😁...#FindLoveWithKholi https://t.co/AU8kAYrQzo — ReeZ et al  (@TeedOReez) July 30, 2017

I Think The Ladies Didn't See My First Tweet So If You Around Jhb I'm Here For You I Dont Mind If You Older #FindLoveWithKholi pic.twitter.com/mb2zLZ6Kvr — #JivaForTheSummer (@FrwshMo) July 30, 2017

A brownish guy and a navy black lady?

Am Looking for a Yellow bone or brownish guy he should be Funny , Love God and be himself that's it



DM if u want 😏

#FindLoveWithKholi — KEA 👑 (@MissKM5) July 30, 2017

#FindLoveWithKholi

I'm Tommy, Looking for a navy black lady aged 20-25 that has level 4 security "5 years experience" with firearm License. pic.twitter.com/rOKdV3qEKd — Va Khazi va game (@TommyRSA) July 30, 2017

Don't underestimate Twitter FBI.

And those who forever thirst.

When I had to fight my inner hoe when I saw so many beautiful single women #FindLoveWithKholi 😂 pic.twitter.com/fSkFt8o41L — Legend (@ManOfThe_Moment) July 31, 2017

Can we please be updated if and or when it works out bakithi? Perhaps sho't left to Our Perfect Wedding? No Utatakho please.

Phambili nge-online dating, phambili!