Best Of HuffPost On 2 August: 9 Stories You Shouldn't Miss

1. Enough is enough. At least that's what HuffPost SA's editor-ar-large, Ferial Haffajee, and amaBhungane's Sam Sole think after another meeting was disrupted by Black First Land First. They have launched a bid to have leader Andile Mngxitama arrested for allegedly breaking a court order not to go after journalists. Read here.

2. Marikana activist Napoleon Webster, released on bail after six months in jail, said his arrest was politically motivated and potentially a "plot by Cyril Ramaphosa". He is not happy the deputy president is running for the top ANC job after what he sees as his role in causing the Marikana massacre. Read here.

3. The daily carnage on our roads this time claimed the life of an ANC MP, Timothy Khoza. He was one of four MPs travelling to Paarl for an oversight visit to various schools when their car overturned. Read here.

4. Bell Pottinger is determined to put their own spin (pun intended) on the work they carried out for the Guptas in South Africa. CEO James Henderson says they were "naive" at worst and he flat out denied a bid to stir racial tensions in a bid to distract from state capture. Read here.

5. Who can ever forget Vodacom's "Yebo, Gogo" guy or Cremora's "It's not inside, it's onnnnnnn... top!" adverts? Some iconic TV ads that have entered the national psyche also had a thought-provoking message -- remember the SAB1 ad that replaced black people with white? Here's our 9 faves. Watch here.

6.The Guptas spun a web around those closest to Minister of Public Enterprises, Lynne Brown, amaBhungane and Scorpio reported, casting doubts on whether the minister herself has been captured. She came out fighting, asking her PA Kim Davids to resign but stressing it was not an admission of guilt. Read here.

7. South Africans wonder if Atul Gupta is living in a parallel universe after listening to his BBC interview denying anything to do with state capture or even knowing where the term white monopoly capital comes from. Here are some of the most astute responses on social media. Read here.

Today I heard president #AtulGupta 's voice for the first time — Teboho Radebe (@tebohoradebe2) August 2, 2017

8. Changes are needed at St John's College, says parent and academic Sarah Nuttall, who has been fighting with other parents to come up with an anti-racism policy. "I am desperately worried about the ignorance of parents and the things boys are beginning to say to each other, much of which has obviously come from their homes," she wrote. Read here.

9. Dineo Malete, AKA Mizz Dee, says she is "ready" to take her brand up a notch. "I say yes." Watch here.