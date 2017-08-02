Farewell Tsekeleke, Till We Meet Again -- Fans Pay Tribute To The Kwaito Musician

On Wednesday morning South Africa woke up to the news that Anthony "Tsekeleke" Motaung had died.

Motaung succumbed to diabetes at a Volsoorus hospital on Tuesday evening.

Tributes have since started pouring in for Motaung, who was affectionately known as Tsekeleke.

Minister of Arts and Culture, Nathi Mthethwa took to Twitter to express sadness over Motaung passing. He described the Fatty Boom Boom hitmaker as sensational.

We send our sincere condolences to the family and friends of a sensational avant-garde of Kwaito, Tsekeleke, who has sadly passed on. pic.twitter.com/lCa85jZNPJ — Min. Nathi Mthethwa (@NathiMthethwaSA) August 1, 2017

Kwaito legend Oscar "Oskido" Mdlongwa also tweeted his tribute:

South Africans also took to social media to express shock and share tributes to Motaung who was known for his dance moves and energy every time he was on stage.