All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Voices
Lifestyle
Video
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
ZA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (En Francais)
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • ENTERTAINMENT

    Farewell Tsekeleke, Till We Meet Again -- Fans Pay Tribute To The Kwaito Musician

    He succumbed to diabetes at a Vosloorus hospital.

    02/08/2017 10:22 SAST | Updated 5 minutes ago
    Instagram

    On Wednesday morning South Africa woke up to the news that Anthony "Tsekeleke" Motaung had died.

    Motaung succumbed to diabetes at a Volsoorus hospital on Tuesday evening.

    Tributes have since started pouring in for Motaung, who was affectionately known as Tsekeleke.

    Minister of Arts and Culture, Nathi Mthethwa took to Twitter to express sadness over Motaung passing. He described the Fatty Boom Boom hitmaker as sensational.

    Kwaito legend Oscar "Oskido" Mdlongwa also tweeted his tribute:

    South Africans also took to social media to express shock and share tributes to Motaung who was known for his dance moves and energy every time he was on stage.

    MORE:Anthony MotaungEntertainmentNathi MthethwaTsekeleke