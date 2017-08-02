All Sections
    • POLITICS

    'I Heard The Voice Of President Gupta' -- Here's What South Africans Think Of Atul Gupta's Interview On State Capture

    Is he living in a parallel universe?

    02/08/2017 12:39 SAST | Updated 1 hour ago
    BBC/Twitter

    Social media users were up in arms on Tuesday following Atul Gupta's interview with the UK's BBC Radio 4 on his family's alleged role in state capture.

    Atul Gupta also denied perpetuating the ideology of white monopoly capital through the services of British PR firm, Bell Pottinger.

    He said he did not know where the white monopoly capital narrative comes from, and that the claims against the family with regards to state capture had no authenticity.

    "There's no authenticity of Gupta leaks at all. It is perception mongering to drive their own agenda. I really do not know where they are coming from."Atul Gupta

    Listen to the full interview.

    --

    South Africans took to Twitter to voice how they felt about Atul's point blank denials.

