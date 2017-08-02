'I Heard The Voice Of President Gupta' -- Here's What South Africans Think Of Atul Gupta's Interview On State Capture

Social media users were up in arms on Tuesday following Atul Gupta's interview with the UK's BBC Radio 4 on his family's alleged role in state capture.

The "South African" Guptas prefer to give interviews with BBC rather than with local broadcasters. Cowardly and hypocritical. — KaraboM (@karabomophiring) August 2, 2017

Atul Gupta also denied perpetuating the ideology of white monopoly capital through the services of British PR firm, Bell Pottinger.

He said he did not know where the white monopoly capital narrative comes from, and that the claims against the family with regards to state capture had no authenticity.

"There's no authenticity of Gupta leaks at all. It is perception mongering to drive their own agenda. I really do not know where they are coming from."Atul Gupta

Listen to the full interview.

You can listen to the BBC Radio 4 interview with Lord Bell, James Henderson & Atul Gupta here. Breathtaking stuff. https://t.co/WJR0bHPWR3 August 1, 2017

South Africans took to Twitter to voice how they felt about Atul's point blank denials.

Atul Gupta on BBC pleading innocence in any wrongdoing is well believable in a parallel universe. — Matthew de Jongh (@phatmattttt) August 2, 2017

#AtulGupta denies the leaked emails are authentic. And of course we all believe him. — Joburg lawyer (@joburglawyer) August 1, 2017

How come out of all radio station in S.A. This Gupta guy choose BBC radio? How authentic is that? #GuptaLeaks — Makhosi Khoza (@khozajakes) August 2, 2017

Given that they hardly interact with #Media, could #BBCRadio4 have paid big bucks to interview #AtulGupta, they are mos hot property... — Kgosiemang Phejane (@Donaldphejane) August 2, 2017

#AtulGupta's defended PR firm Bell Pottinger calling it an "ethical company". In a BBC interview he added -leaked mails are definitely fake — Leanne Manas (@LeanneManas) August 2, 2017

Today I heard president #AtulGupta 's voice for the first time — Teboho Radebe (@tebohoradebe2) August 2, 2017

President Atul Gupta is undermining the media of South Africa. How can he conduct interview with foreign radio than us here @SakinaKamwendo — Calvin Mbhiza (@HelloCalvin8) August 2, 2017

