    MP Dies In Car Accident In Paarl

    MPs were on their way for an oversight visit.

    02/08/2017 09:54 SAST | Updated 11 minutes ago
    AFP/Getty Images
    AFP PHOTO/ POOL / RODGER BOSCH

    One MP has died and three others were seriously injured in a car accident outside Paarl, Cape Town, Parliament said on Tuesday.

    All four from the Portfolio Committee on Basic Education were travelling to Paarl as part of an oversight visit to various schools in the area when their car overturned.

    It was unclear when the incident happened.

    In a statement, Parliament said it would release the names of the MPs once their families were contacted.

    No further information was released.

    This is a developing story. More details to follow.

