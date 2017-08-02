ANC MP Timothy Khoza Killed In Car Crash

The car involved in the crash that claimed the life of an ANC MP.

The ANC MP who died in a car accident in Paarl on Tuesday has been identified as Timothy Khoza.

He hails from Mpumalanga and was one of four MPs from the Portfolio Committee of Basic Education travelling to Paarl for an oversight visit to various schools when their car overturned.

Nomalungelo Gina of the African National Congress, Ian Ollis of the Democratic Alliance and Cynthia Majeke of the United Democratic Movement sustained serious injuries. The three were taken to the Paarl Medi-Clinic for treatment.

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga was shocked by the news. She said she knew Khoza well and worked with her in Parliament for years.

"It is going to be a very difficult time for all members as they mourn this loss and recover from this tragedy and the thoughts and prayers of everyone at the Department of Basic Education are with those Members during this time," she said in a statement.

She sent good wishes to those in hospital and would monitor their progress.

The DA sent its condolences to Khoza's family.

"We join them in mourning their loss and wish them strength during this difficult time," said in a statement.

The ANC said it was unfortunate that it was losing another member in such a short space of time.

Last week, ANC MP Trevor Bonhomme died after a long illness.