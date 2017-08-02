Sbahle Mpisane Looked So Beautiful For Her Umemulo People Are Hoping Heaven's Welcoming Party Looks Like Her And Her Squad

Fitness fanatic and trainer, Sbahle Mpisane recently had her traditional coming of age ceremony, Umemulo, over the weekend and we still cannot get over the pictures.

The 24-year-old is the daughter of Durban tycoons, Shauwn and S'bu Mpisane.

After the traditional ceremony, Mpisane had a grand after party dinner attended by her family, friends and the who's who of showbiz and business.

The guest list included names such as first lady Thobeka Zuma, Norma Gigaba and Khanyi Mbau.

Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper, Itumeleng Khune, also attended the do.

This is what I picture when they say "EZULWINI" pic.twitter.com/0PckSWaDZG July 29, 2017

In case you missed it, here is Sbahle's ceremony in pictures.