All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Voices
Lifestyle
Video
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
ZA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (En Francais)
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • ENTERTAINMENT

    Sbahle Mpisane Looked So Beautiful For Her Umemulo People Are Hoping Heaven's Welcoming Party Looks Like Her And Her Squad

    We still cannot get over the pictures.

    02/08/2017 16:00 SAST | Updated 1 hour ago
    SbahleMpisane/Instagram

    Fitness fanatic and trainer, Sbahle Mpisane recently had her traditional coming of age ceremony, Umemulo, over the weekend and we still cannot get over the pictures.

    The 24-year-old is the daughter of Durban tycoons, Shauwn and S'bu Mpisane.

    After the traditional ceremony, Mpisane had a grand after party dinner attended by her family, friends and the who's who of showbiz and business.

    The guest list included names such as first lady Thobeka Zuma, Norma Gigaba and Khanyi Mbau.

    Read: Ntando Duma's Baby Shower Was Absolutely Beautiful. Here It Is In Pictures

    Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper, Itumeleng Khune, also attended the do.

    In case you missed it, here is Sbahle's ceremony in pictures.

    Sbahle Mpisane's Umemulo

    MORE:Entertainmentitumeleng khuneSbahle MpisaneSbu MpisaneShauwn Mpisane