    • LIFESTYLE

    Shame On You Tsekeleke Fat-shamers, Shame On You

    Body-shaming is never funny

    02/08/2017 10:19 SAST | Updated 7 minutes ago
    Instagram
    Anthony 'Tsekeleke' Motaung

    South Africa woke up to the sad news of kwaito star, Anthony Motaung's death. Tsekeleke, as he was popularly known, reportedly died on Tuesday from complications related to diabetes.

    As tributes continue to pour in for the majaivane, Twitter has also not been short of those who have blatantly body-shamed the late star.

    One tweep said Motaung would need two coffins to fit in,while others joked that he was 'big in entertainment', 'such a huge and heavy loss' and another saying, 'good luck to the pallbearers' - like WTF?

    Body-shaming is never funny. Period. Never mind that he's dead. Have we no shame?

    This is why such damaging comments can have so much of an impact that this twenty-six-year-old from Potchefstroom has been recovering from bulimia and anorexia for 11 years; and this former Miss SA finalist put her body under intense strain, so she could participate in a pageant that largely celebrates one body type as beautiful.

    A person's body size is never the total sum of who that person is. Actually, there could be a myriad of reasons, ranging from medical to genetic which contribute to an individual's body size.

    Tsekeleke, in fact, made us confront our stinking attitudes to plus-size South Africans.

    So, instead of body-shaming the dead, a #jivanjengoTsekeleke challenge would be an awesome tribute, we reckon.

    Rest in eternal piece Tsekeleke.

