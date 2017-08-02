All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Voices
Lifestyle
Video
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
ZA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (En Francais)
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • LIFESTYLE

    Sisters Nandi Madida and Langa Mngoma Are Owning These Beauty Streets

    And that's how melanin queens do it.

    02/08/2017 15:28 SAST | Updated 3 hours ago
    Instagram
    Nandi Madida

    Sisters Nandi Madida (née Mngoma) and Langa Mngoma are proving a sibling force to be reckoned with in these beauty streets.

    Musician and TV personality Nandi Madida has just been announced as the new face of iconic soap brand, LUX.

    Just earlier this year, Nandi Madida's younger sister, medical doctor Langa Mngoma also landed a new gig as one of the faces of Estée Lauder's "#HelloMatte" campaign.

    Pop of colour with @esteelaudersa Pure Colour love💋 . #lovelipremix

    A post shared by Langa (@langamngoma) on

    Talk about "runs in the family".

    Madida joins powerhouses like Khanyi Dhlomo, Basetsana Kumalo and Felicia Mabuza-Suttle. She says: "I'm ecstatic about this partnership and honoured to join the ranks of legendary South African women who I admire. To be associated with a heritage brand that is loved by, and talks to the varied women of my country makes me very happy."

    This is how melanin queens do it and for that, we say shine mbokodos shine!

    I'm ready 👑. #AfricanQueen

    A post shared by nandi_madida (@nandi_madida) on

    MORE:LifestyleLUXNandi Madida