Yvonne Orji In Johannesburg And Shot A Comedy Sketch With Atandwa Kani

Everybody who is a fan of HBO's "Insecure" look out for your girl Yvonne Orji on the Joburg streets.
Orji plays the role of Molly, Issa Rae's best friend in the hit sitcom that follows the two characters as they navigate their romantic, work and social lives as young black women.
Read: 'Insecure' Season Two Is Out And The Series Is Still Amazing
The comedian and actress landed on Monday and posted an Instagram story of a stunning hotel room.
On Tuesday afternoon she let fans know on an Instagram post that she was here for the NBA Africa week. She'll be working on content for her the Ball Girl Magic Podcast she hosts with Ros Gold-Onwunde which is a production of Uninterrupted, a digital media company founded by LeBron James and his partner Maverick Carter.
On Tuesday evening Orji posted pictures of fooling around on a basketball court with our very own prince of theatre, Atandwa Kani. It looks like Kani and Orji filmed a comedy sketch and Orji was very impressed with how Kani brought the vision to life.
Oh my GOSH! You all are NOT READY for all the FUNNY that @atandwakani brought to this basketball sketch we shot today! It's actually quite DUMB! And look out for him in Black Panther when it drops in theaters next year! #imSTILLlaughing! #HeBroughtTheVisionToLife #uninterrupted #BallGirlMagic #WhyAmIplayingBasketballinFlipFlops #imNotAboutThisLife
Also read: We Called It: Atandwa Kani Confirms He Will Be In The New 'Black Panther' Film
Kani gave a shout out to Kani for his role in the Black Panther film set for release next year.
We can't wait to see what they did together.
Fans