Yvonne Orji In Johannesburg And Shot A Comedy Sketch With Atandwa Kani

Everybody who is a fan of HBO's "Insecure" look out for your girl Yvonne Orji on the Joburg streets.

Orji plays the role of Molly, Issa Rae's best friend in the hit sitcom that follows the two characters as they navigate their romantic, work and social lives as young black women.

The comedian and actress landed on Monday and posted an Instagram story of a stunning hotel room.

On Tuesday afternoon she let fans know on an Instagram post that she was here for the NBA Africa week. She'll be working on content for her the Ball Girl Magic Podcast she hosts with Ros Gold-Onwunde which is a production of Uninterrupted, a digital media company founded by LeBron James and his partner Maverick Carter.

On Tuesday evening Orji posted pictures of fooling around on a basketball court with our very own prince of theatre, Atandwa Kani. It looks like Kani and Orji filmed a comedy sketch and Orji was very impressed with how Kani brought the vision to life.

Kani gave a shout out to Kani for his role in the Black Panther film set for release next year.

We can't wait to see what they did together.

