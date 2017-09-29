702 Breakfast Host Xolani Gwala Has Been Diagnosed With Colon Cancer

Talk Radio 702's breakfast show host Xolani Gwala on Friday revealed that he has been diagnosed with advanced colon cancer.

"After thorough investigation, they found that I have colon cancer, which is advanced, quite advanced" Xolani Gwala

"I'm fine, as you can see, but I am living with something inside and it is massive," Gwala told Steven Grootes, who has been standing in for him on his 702 show.

"After thorough investigation, they found that I have colon cancer, which is advanced, quite advanced.

Read: Why You Haven't Been Hearing Xolani Gwala On The Airwaves

"They have done an operation to take out the tumour, [but] there is quite a lot that still needs to happen -- next week I am starting chemotherapy," Gwala said.

"It is going to be a long fight, but a fight I am ready for"

Gwala said that the fight against cancer was going to be a long one, but that he was prepared for it.

In early September, 702 station management announced that Gwala had not been feeling well and would be taking some time off to recover.

Prior to his announcement on Friday, Gwala spoke to 702 and gave an update on his health and said: "When we are all clear about what it is, I'll come back and let you know what it is ... I have asked for time off from the station so that I can address this issue and also deal with the treatment, when necessary. I appeal for privacy and your understanding on these matters, but other than that I certainly will be back as soon as everything is sorted out," Gwala said.