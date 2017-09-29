BLF to Rupert: “One bullet. One settler.” 

Members of Black First Land First (BLF) wear shirts with the text 'Land or Death' as they prepare to march to the offices of KPMG on Thursday in Johannesburg.

Black First Land First (BLF), the ANC Youth League (ANCYL) and the uMkhonto weSizwe Military Veterans Association (MKVA) marched to the offices of Remgrow on Friday morning, a company chaired by South African industrialist Johann Rupert (who BLF call a "land thief") to deliver three memoranda 'dealing with the settler coloniser'. BLF were seen chanting "One bullet. One settler."

'Remgro is run by white monopoly capital thugs who dominate household goods purchases through their ownership of Unilever. Johann Rupert cannot be allowed to simply hold board meetings in Geneva, discuss the enslaving of the black majority and then tarnish the call for radical economic transformation; all in the name of maintaining his ill-gotten wealth.' BLF said in a statement issued on their website.

This follows BLF's march on auditing firm KPMG on Thursday afternoon, which they called 'a criminal organisation that uses the cover of doing auditing to facilitate looting by white monopoly capital' in a statement.

Also on Friday the group laid charges against the South African Police Service at the Hillbrow police station in Johannesburg. They accuse SAPS of shooting 27 members of the Thursday protest.